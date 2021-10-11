Troika Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) Lock-Up Period To End on October 18th

Troika Media Group’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 18th. Troika Media Group had issued 5,783,133 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the expiration of Troika Media Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ TRKA opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRKA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

