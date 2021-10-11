Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.21% of Tronox worth $179,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.