Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

