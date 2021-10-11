Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.07 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after buying an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,302,000 after buying an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after buying an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

