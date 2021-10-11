Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

OAS stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

