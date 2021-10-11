Truist Securiti Comments on EPR Properties’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EPR Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

