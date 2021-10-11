Truist Securiti Comments on MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $504.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.18. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.