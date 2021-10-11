Truist Securiti Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

NYSE:WLL opened at $62.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -111.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

