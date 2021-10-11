Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.74.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of PXD opened at $193.08 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

