Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

