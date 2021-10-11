Truist Securiti Weighs in on Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

REPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

REPX stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 41,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,342. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

