Truist Securities Cuts Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target to $5.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.89. 18,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.