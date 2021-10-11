Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Raised by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp raised its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Trupanion makes up about 1.8% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 0.49% of Trupanion worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.09. 7,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,954,207. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.