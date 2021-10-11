TrustVerse Market Cap Tops $9.88 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $205,616.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00198442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00094508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

