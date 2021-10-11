TUI’s (TUIFF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TUIFF stock remained flat at $$4.80 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660. TUI has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.