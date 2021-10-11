Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Turing stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Turing Company Profile

