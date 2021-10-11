Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Turing stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

