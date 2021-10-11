Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

