Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

TWKS stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

