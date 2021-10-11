Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Turing stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

