TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $281,226.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $281,226.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,681,107,236 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.