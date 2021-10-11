TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 3.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 12,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,796,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $450,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $310,946,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $7,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $665,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

