Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 249.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $16,673,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 91.7% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.68. 29,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.84.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.