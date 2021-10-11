Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,193 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.95% of Two Harbors Investment worth $69,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

