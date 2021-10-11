Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TYRA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 303,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,635. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.