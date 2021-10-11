U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $71.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of USB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.84. 67,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

