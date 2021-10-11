Ube Industries, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ube Industries in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ube Industries’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ube Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOY opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ube Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

