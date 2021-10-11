Ubex Market Capitalization Reaches $1.17 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $615,959.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024879 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00287383 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001163 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

