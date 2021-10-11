Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $562,564.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00299762 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001186 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

