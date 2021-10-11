UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

