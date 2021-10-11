UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €117.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €117.00 ($137.65) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.17 ($134.31).

Shares of PUM opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Monday. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

