UBS Group Initiates Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

