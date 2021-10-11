UBS Group Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $244.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $285.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $205.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $246,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $2,888,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 37.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.