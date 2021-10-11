UBS Group Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $244.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $285.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.
Shares of CI opened at $205.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.
In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $246,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $2,888,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 37.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
