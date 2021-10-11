UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICAGY. BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 344,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

