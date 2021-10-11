UiPath Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATH) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 18th

UiPath’s (NASDAQ:PATH) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 18th. UiPath had issued 23,890,777 shares in its public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $1,337,883,512 based on an initial share price of $56.00. After the end of UiPath’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $51.38 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,561,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

