UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $72.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 139181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

