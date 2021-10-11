Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $436,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

