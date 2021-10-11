Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $226,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RARE. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

