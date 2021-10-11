UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.29% of UMB Financial worth $102,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 727.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $102.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

