Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.26

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 2874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

