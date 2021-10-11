Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits Market Capitalization of $19.34 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $109,933.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00126037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.45 or 1.00053357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.74 or 0.06220237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

