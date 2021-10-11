UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 44.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $36,781.13 and $321.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00042900 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.