Unido EP (UDO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $777,883.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $777,883.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00059273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.63 or 0.99973663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.28 or 0.06056105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,523,132 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.