Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Tops $44.85 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $9.52 or 0.00016608 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

