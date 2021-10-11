Unify Hits Market Capitalization of $31,166.05 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Unify has a market cap of $31,166.05 and $17,846.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unify has traded 66.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00311875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Unify Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

