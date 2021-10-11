United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Trading Down 0%

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$109.98 and last traded at C$109.98. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$110.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.34%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

