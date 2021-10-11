United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,270 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of United Community Banks worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

