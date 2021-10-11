United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $117.65

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.65, but opened at $114.00. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $115.18, with a volume of 34 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $651.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $322,906.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

