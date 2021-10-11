United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,769 shares during the period. United States Natural Gas Fund accounts for 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 1.93% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 445,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 107,676 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,146,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,168 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period.

Shares of UNG stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 167,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,792. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

