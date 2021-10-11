United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,404 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.23% of United Therapeutics worth $421,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $195.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.76. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.